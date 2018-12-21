Peony Reaches Market Cap of $12,362.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $12,362.00 and $1,497.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 117.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002934 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 16,879,850 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,199 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

