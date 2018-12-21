PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

