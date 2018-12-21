Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,182 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,288 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Perficient by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,385 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,978,000 after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Perficient by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,246 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Perficient by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 319,293 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 127,894 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Kackley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,038.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Perficient to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $744.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

