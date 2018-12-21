Performance Food Group (PFGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Terry A. West sold 20,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $676,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,872 shares in the company, valued at $825,999.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $74,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,028. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,877,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,618,000 after buying an additional 304,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,877,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,618,000 after buying an additional 304,740 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

