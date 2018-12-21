Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years.

PBT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 237,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.54. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.79% and a return on equity of 6,166.83%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

