Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $2.58 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 2,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,601,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 13,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,256,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,023.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $984.00 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $2.58 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/personal-capital-advisors-corp-has-2-58-million-stake-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.