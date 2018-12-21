Petroteq Energy (PQEFF) vs. Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Head to Head Analysis

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy N/A N/A -$7.94 million N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.49 $49.21 million $0.43 38.28

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Petroteq Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 17.90% 7.74% 5.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Petroteq Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 0 1 4 1 3.00

Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 65.05%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Petroteq Energy does not pay a dividend. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Petroteq Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds interests in the TMC Mineral lease on the Asphalt Ridge property located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Studio City, California.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.