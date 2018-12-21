Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV) Receives €152.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €147.56 ($171.58).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFV shares. Berenberg Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. HSBC set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, equinet set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €108.50 ($126.16). The stock had a trading volume of 38,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €101.60 ($118.14) and a fifty-two week high of €175.40 ($203.95).

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

See Also: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.