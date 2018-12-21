Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,728. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.24 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,022.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

