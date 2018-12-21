Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.10 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.79.

Shares of PIR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pier 1 Imports has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. Pier 1 Imports’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 122,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,709,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 749,675 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 432,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 406,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

