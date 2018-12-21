Pioneer Municipal High (MAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.12

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 2947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

