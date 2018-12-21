Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.32.

PXD stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,071. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $127.95 and a 52 week high of $213.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $644,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,901 shares in the company, valued at $37,154,576.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

