Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains GP in a report released on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains GP’s FY2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,425.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar K. Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $196,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $158,475,000. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Plains GP by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,557,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,861,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Plains GP by 3,697.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,494,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,896,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

