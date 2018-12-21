Plains GP (PAGP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Plains GP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. 4,071,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,736. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar K. Brown bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Raymond bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,425.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth $158,475,000. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,557,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,268,000 after buying an additional 2,056,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,861,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,201,000 after buying an additional 1,708,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 3,697.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,494,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 1,454,784 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $26,896,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.