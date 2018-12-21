Plantronics Inc (PLT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the third quarter worth about $706,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 659,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 119,846 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 667.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 56,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 276.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 75,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 55,760 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $281,020.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,960.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $207,722.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,093.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,403 shares of company stock worth $492,419. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plantronics stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.03. Plantronics Inc has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $483.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Plantronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

