Platform Specialty Products Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PAH)

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,920 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,198% compared to the average volume of 161 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Platform Specialty Products news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 7,500 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 45,500 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $489,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,269,250 shares of company stock worth $13,810,313. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,180,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,157,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 747,969 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

PAH opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 3.01. Platform Specialty Products has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Platform Specialty Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

