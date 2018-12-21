PlayCoin [ERC20] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,682,801 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

