Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0597 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Playkey has a market capitalization of $831,483.00 and $15,596.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.33 or 0.02703915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00141782 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00174248 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026237 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

