PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $287,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Stock

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.28. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $498,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Appio acquired 25,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $584,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $287,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-invests-287000-in-bausch-health-companies-inc-bhc-stock.html.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.