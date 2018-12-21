PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $119,753.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $148,131.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $609,287 in the last three months. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACIA opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.75, a PEG ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.79. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

