Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 111,664 Shares of Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,664 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,436,000 after purchasing an additional 669,868 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.03 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

