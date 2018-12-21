Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 147,000 ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 122,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

OKE opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

