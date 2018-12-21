Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $7.96 Million Position in Savara Inc (SVRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 713,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Savara by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 18,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $170,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

