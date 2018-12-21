Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 82.1% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,197 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $6,188,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. ValuEngine cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $47.69 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

