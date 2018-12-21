Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,100 Shares of US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of US Concrete worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,078,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,101,000 after acquiring an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $586.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. US Concrete Inc has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $404.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.35 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

In other US Concrete news, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Martin Rayner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.57 per share, with a total value of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,139.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,936 and sold 390 shares valued at $14,489. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,100 Shares of US Concrete Inc (USCR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/polaris-capital-management-llc-acquires-7100-shares-of-us-concrete-inc-uscr.html.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.