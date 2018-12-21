Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (KFRC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Kforce worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 15.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kforce by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kforce by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

KFRC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $763.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other Kforce news, Director John Allred sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $65,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,438 shares of company stock worth $933,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

