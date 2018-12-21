PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.06 Million

Brokerages expect PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) to post $371.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.40 million and the lowest is $367.71 million. PQ Group reported sales of $358.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PQ Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:PQG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,461. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PQ Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 120,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,783,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after buying an additional 415,248 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in PQ Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 557,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

