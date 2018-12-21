PRASM (PSM) Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. PRASM has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $5,581.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRASM has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One PRASM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00085410 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005776 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00001023 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000699 BTC.

PRASM Profile

PSM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,028,000,000 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io.

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

