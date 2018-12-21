Praxair, Inc. (PX) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PX. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Praxair by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 87,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxair by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Praxair by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Praxair by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Praxair in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Praxair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

NYSE PX opened at $164.50 on Friday. Praxair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $169.75.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

