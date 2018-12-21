Precision Drilling (PDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of PDS opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,387,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 283,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 722,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

