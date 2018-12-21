Presearch (PRE) Market Capitalization Hits $5.21 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Presearch token can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Presearch has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $20,145.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Presearch has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

