President Energy (PPC) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Get President Energy alerts:

LON:PPC opened at GBX 9.35 ($0.12) on Tuesday. President Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.