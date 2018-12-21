Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Receives $39.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,495. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $985,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 119.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 538.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 61,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth $550,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

