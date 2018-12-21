Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Stake Lifted by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 578.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,199,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,805,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,880,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,683,000 after purchasing an additional 864,847 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,716,000 after purchasing an additional 400,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $11,090,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $46.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 33.38%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 74,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,910,584.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

