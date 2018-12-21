Progressive (PGR) PT Lowered to $74.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley upgraded Progressive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $59.82. 2,203,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,199. Progressive has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $12,064,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,017,865,000 after purchasing an additional 582,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Progressive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,017,865,000 after purchasing an additional 582,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,533,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,705 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,946,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,061,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,457,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,970,000 after purchasing an additional 361,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.