Protective Insurance (PTVCA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Protective Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.25). Protective Insurance had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protective Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Protective Insurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

