Protective Insurance (PTVCB) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Protective Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of PTVCB stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.38. 92,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,898. Protective Insurance has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVCB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter valued at $8,358,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Protective Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $8,532,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Protective Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Protective Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Protective Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

