Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Stock

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSII opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

