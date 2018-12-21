Prudential Financial (PRU) Receives Buy Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.54.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $80.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $79.74 and a 1-year high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $2,323,942.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 880,315 shares of company stock worth $22,026,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6,036.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 845,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after acquiring an additional 831,277 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 382,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,935,000 after acquiring an additional 195,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.