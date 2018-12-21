Putnam Investments LLC Buys 4,292 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 19.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 235,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 760.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 21,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.04 per share, for a total transaction of $794,508.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $41,312.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 67.76% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

