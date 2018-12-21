Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,303 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth about $176,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

AVYA stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.00 million. Avaya had a net margin of 114.49% and a return on equity of 193.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

