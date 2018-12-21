Putnam Investments LLC Sells 124,220 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,220 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,163,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,304,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,531,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 157.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,971,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,703,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 541.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Raymond James upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/putnam-investments-llc-sells-124220-shares-of-booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah.html.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.