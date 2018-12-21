Putnam Investments LLC Takes $8.25 Million Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,536,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,434,000 after purchasing an additional 737,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $22.88 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $497.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 135,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,594,693.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,291,817 shares of company stock valued at $64,966,199 over the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $43.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

