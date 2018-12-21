Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Accenture Plc (ACN) Reduced by Analyst

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.52.

ACN stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $139.49 and a 1 year high of $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after buying an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after buying an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,063,106,000 after buying an additional 826,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after buying an additional 10,213,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,808,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,604,587,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total transaction of $200,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,354.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

