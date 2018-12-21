Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

NFG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.56 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

