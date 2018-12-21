Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Navistar International Corp (NAV) Decreased by Analyst

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navistar International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NAV. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Navistar International in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Navistar International has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.21. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $93,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,292.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

