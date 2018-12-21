Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.92 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, EVP John E. Breeden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $377,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,531.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. Blue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,844 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Q2 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Q2 by 11.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Q2 by 13.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Q2 by 29.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 13.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $46.10 on Friday. Q2 has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.