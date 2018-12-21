Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Issued By Imperial Capital

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Monday, December 17th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

ALK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

NYSE:ALK opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,661 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 459,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,884,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

