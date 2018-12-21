Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wipro Limited (WIT) Issued By Wedbush

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.

WIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 267,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 78.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 21.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 85,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,346,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

