Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Marin Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – DA Davidson increased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $889,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.